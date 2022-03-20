‘Singh Is King!’: Video of Sikh Man Vibing in Miami Wins Hearts

The video has been receiving a lot of appreciation and love for his impromptu performance from fans all over the globe, especially Indians.
(Photo: Instagram/ @turbanmagic)
A Sikh man grooving to beats as he joins a group of dancers on the sidewalk in Miami is winning hearts on social media. In the viral video, people are seen cheering to Saminder Singh Dhindsa and applauding his array of moves ranging from Hip-Hop to Bhangra.
Saminder, whose Instagram handle is @turbanmagic, also posted the video with the caption: "When in Miami... Blessed Folks was throwing it down for a video and the boyz encouraged that I randomly join."
The viral video of him on social media are captioned: "Sikh dude does the vibe check in Miami."
The video has been receiving a lot of appreciation and love for his impromptu performance from fans all over the globe, especially Indians.
One of the Instagram users commented: "That's cool. But where'd he get that dope shirt?" "I mean with that shirt how could anyone doubt it," wrote another. Another user commented, "He was too good they had to pull him out of the circle."
Another person commented, "People be like. That's Sikh."
The Instagram page, sikhexpo, reposted the hip hop dance to their 570,000-odd followers with the caption: “When in Miami, Singh is still King. This video is all love.”
