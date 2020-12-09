Singhu Border: Farmers Set up Makeshift Gurudwara at Protest Site

The Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana has emerged as the epicentre of the farmers’ protest against the new farm laws. Stretching over several miles, the border looks nothing short of a small village with thousands of farmers, along with their tractors and trolleys, staging a sit-in protest since 26 November.
After multiple rounds of failed negotiations with the government and with no end to the protest in sight, the Sikh community has now set-up a makeshift gurudwara at the border, where people from different communities offer prayers throughout the day.
Set alongside a bus, this makeshift gurudwara inside a tent has men and women offering prayers for most part of the day.
Balbir Singh, the granthi at the gurudwara, told The Quint that protesters belonging to all faiths come and pray here, for the success of the movement.
He further added that the Sikh community will not go back until the government withdraws the black laws which were introduced in September.
“I come here and offer prayers twice a day and feel happy about it,” Gagandeep, who has come from Ludhiana to participate in the protests, told The Quint. He further added that this is where many protesters find peace amid the chaos and uncertainty that ensues outside.
Another protester Sahiba, hailing from Amritsar, told The Quint that there are no designated people who take care of this gurudwara. It’s a collective effort.
The protesting farmers called for a nationwide shutdown on 8 December. Following this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met a group of 14 farmer leaders in the evening.
The meeting, however, failed to reach a breakthrough. The farmers have time and again reiterated that their only demand is to repeal the new farm laws and that they won’t go back until that happens.
