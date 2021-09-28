Sidhu an Unstable Man, Can’t Have Him Call the Shots of Punjab: Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh wasn't the lone Congress leader to attack Sidhu. Ravneet Singh Bittu, a Congress MP from Ludhiana, said, "Sidhu should clarify whether he is being controlled by RSS or any other force. His [Sidhu] resignation will hardly matter. All Congressmen are happy today," according to India Today.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha also took to social media and criticised Sidhu. "Complete and absolute state of anarchy in Punjab Congress. How can the people of Punjab expect these selfish leaders to give a stable, progressive and inclusive administration? How can these people be trusted with a state that has a 550km border with Pakistan?"

He later said, "Only Aam Aadmi Party can give Punjab a golden future and stable government," according to NDTV.