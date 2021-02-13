Short Circuit Caused Fire at Pune’s Serum Institute: Ajit Pawar

An incident which cost five people their lives after a fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune last month was caused due to short circuit, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday,12 February, reported PTI.

On 21 January, a fire broke out in a five-storey building in the SII’s Manjari premises in Pune that killed five labourers. Reportedly, no harm was caused to the Covishield vaccine production due to the blaze.

While addressing the media after the annual general meeting of districts under Pune division ahead of the State Budget, Pawar said that after the fire incident took place he paid a visit to the institute in the presence of senior officials, including the collector.