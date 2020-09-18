‘Troops Violated Powers’: Army Orders Action in J&K Encounter Case

The families of the 'militants' had accused the army of killing them in a staged gun battle. (Photo: Jehangir Ali/The Quint)

The Indian Army has found ‘prima facie’ evidence indicating that troops violated the powers vested under AFSPA in connection with an alleged encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in July, in which three men were killed. Initiating disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found "prima facie answerable", the army said: "Inquiry ordered by Army authorities into Op Amshipora, Shopian has concluded. Inquiry brought out prima facie evidence indicating that during operation, powers vested under AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and Do’s and Don’ts of COAS as approved by Supreme Court contravened."

"Evidence collected during inquiry has prima-facie indicated that the three unidentified terrorists killed in Operation Amshipora, Shopian were Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohd Ibrar, who hailed from Rajouri. Their DNA report is awaited," the PRO Defence, Srinagar, further stated. The 'militants', all cousins, are believed to be sons of three families from Rajouri. The families had accused the army of killing them in a staged gun battle.