Shootout at Delhi's Rohini Court, 4 Dead Including Gangster Jitendra Gogi

Shots were fired at the premises of Delhi's Rohini court on Friday, 24 September, news agency ANI reported.
At least four people, including gangster Jitendra Gogi, were killed in a shootout at Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday, 24 September.
According to Delhi police, as quoted by ANI, assailants opened fire at gangster Gogi who was brought to the court for a hearing. Gogi was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to the injuries.
Three attackers have also been shot dead by the police. The attackers were reportedly dressed as lawyers, according to ANI.
According to India Today, the incident happened in Rohini court number 206 when Gogi was presented before the judge.
Gogi was in jail and had been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in 2019.
(With inputs from ANI and India Today.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
Published: 24 Sep 2021,02:08 PM IST