Shootout at Delhi's Rohini Court, 4 Dead Including Gangster Jitendra Gogi

At least four people, including gangster Jitendra Gogi, were killed in a shootout at Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday, 24 September.

According to Delhi police, as quoted by ANI, assailants opened fire at gangster Gogi who was brought to the court for a hearing. Gogi was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to the injuries.

Three attackers have also been shot dead by the police. The attackers were reportedly dressed as lawyers, according to ANI.