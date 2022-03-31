Shivpal Yadav Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath After Missing SP Allies Meet

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief and estranged uncle of Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in what he claims to be a ‘courtesy visit’, NDTV reported.

While no further details of the visit have emerged, the visit assumes importance after the former UP minister skipped a meeting of Samajwadi Party (SP) allies earlier this month.

Shivpal Yadav had parted ways with the SP five years ago after a family feud and formed the PSP. Five years later, on 16 December, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had met his uncle at the latter’s residence in Lucknow and announced that they will contest UP Assembly elections together.

The PSP chief contested from Jaswantnagar seat in the Etawah district on SP’s symbol, becoming a six-time MLA.