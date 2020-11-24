Shiv Sena Reminds BJP of Its ‘Three Day Govt’ Formed Last Year

Taking a dig at the BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, 24 November, said that the day marks the death anniversary of a “three-day government.” as reported by Hindustan Times. On 23 November last year, Devendra Fadnavis took an early morning oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra. The government that lasted only 80 hours was formed with the support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who also took oath as the deputy chief minister.

Raut assured that the people of Maharashtra are with the current government and that Opposition leaders say nasty things in frustration. As reported by ANI, he was also quoted as saying that Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will complete the term.

Sanjay Raut’s statement followed after senior BJP leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve was quoted as saying by news agency ANI that his party will form a government in Maharashtra in the next two to three months after the existing government falls. “The swearing-in will be at the appropriate hour. It will not take place at dawn,” he said.