Sena’s Sawant Threatened Me in Parliament: Maha MP Navneet Rana

Speaking to ANI, Rana narrated how and when Sawant issued the alleged threats. “He threatened me while crossing me after I finished speaking on the House floor. I was at a loss for words and thought I had misheard him. I turned to a colleague sitting behind me and asked him if he had heard something. He said he did hear him threaten me,” Rana said.

“I have lodged complaints and written the Speaker before. But this time I have been threatened in the House, the temple of democracy,” Rana said, adding, “I wonder if women are not safe in the Parliament, how are they safe in Maharashtra?”

Rana said that Sawant also commented on her body language. “When I was speaking, they (Shiv Sena leaders) said my body language was not good. Will a man tell me how I should speak? Will a Member of Parliament, a colleague of mine tell me how I should speak? It is up to me how I want to put forth a subject during the session,” Rana said.