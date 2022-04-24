Shiv Sena Leader Yogesh Garad Shot in Amravati, Allegedly Over Property Dispute

Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Garad was shot in Amravati on Saturday, 23 April, according to ANI news agency.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police of Amravati (Rural), Shashikant Satav, said that a "case was registered against three people – one accused is arrested while two others remain absconding."

"The incident occurred over a property dispute," he added.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)