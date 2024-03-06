Shillong Teer Result Today 6 March 2024: First & Second Round Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result Today 6 March 2024: Shillong Teer is an archery game played in Shillong, Meghalaya. It is one of the best sources of recreation for the people living in the state. This lottery is held daily from Monday to Saturday, at the Polo Ground. Competitors shoot arrows at a predetermined target in two rounds. The players who hit the target the most in the first and second rounds are declared as winners.

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is displayed on the website meghalayateer.com as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.