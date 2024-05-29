Shillong Teer Result Today, 29 May 2024: First & Second Round Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result 29 May 2024: The Shillong Teer result for Wednesdat, 29 May 2024 has been declared, and is now available on the official website, at meghalayateer.com. Shillong Teer is a well-liked archery based lottery game in Meghalaya, India. The rules of this game are simple, players must predict precisely how many arrows will strike a target during two shooting rounds in order to win.

The first round of Shillong Teer (morning) generally takes place before the afternoon while as the second round (night teer) takes place in the evening up to 9 pm.

The state also hosts other teer games similar to Shillong Teer, including Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The Shillong Teer Result is posted as a two-digit number on the aforementioned website, after it is officially announced.