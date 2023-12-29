Shillong Teer Result Today, 29 December 2023: Check the Winning Numbers Here

Shillong Teer is a thrilling archery game that is conducted in Shillong, Meghalaya. This game is one of the best sources of recreation for the people in Shillong. The lottery sambad takes place from Monday to Saturday and is closed on Sunday. The Shillong Teer Result for Rounds 1 and 2 today, Friday, 29 December 2023, will be released on the website - meghalayateer.com. The results are announced between 4 pm and 5 pm for interested players.

The Shillong Teer Result for Rounds 1 and 2 today, Friday, 29 December, will be available in a PDF form so that it is easier for players to download it. You can go through the latest announcements and the rules on the site - meghalayateer.com. Participants are requested to stay alert if they want to download the results on time.