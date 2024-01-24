Shillong Teer Result Today, 24 January: Check First & Second Round Teer Results

Shillong Teer Result for Rounds 1 and 2 today, on 24 January 2024
(Photo: iStock)
Shillong Teer Result Today, 24 January 2024 Live Updates: Shillong Teer Result is declared every day at meghalayateer.com. The result is released in two digit numbers for both first and second rounds. Shillong Teer is a legal archery game played in Meghalaya, India. The game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, and is played daily from Monday to Saturday at The Polo Ground.
Let us check out the common numbers, winning numbers, and result of all Teer games including Shillong Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Night Teer, Khanapara Teer below for today, Wednesday, 24 January 2024.
Follow below steps to check the Shillong Teer result on 24 January 2024.
Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 24 January
You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.
The rules of playing Shillong Teer are simple. A predetermined target must be hit by arrows fired by participants. In two rounds, they can shoot no more than fifty arrows. Players are permitted to shoot up to 30 arrows in the first round and up to 20 arrows in the second. The player who hits the goal as many times as possible in two minutes will win the game.
Winning number for First Round: Result soon
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 2:15 pm
Winning number for First Round: 15
Winning number for Second Round: 80
Winning number for First Round: 51
Winning number for Second Round: 22
Direct Numbers: 47, 39, 05, 67
House: 6, 5
Ending: 9, 8
Winning number for First Round: Result at 3:40 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:35 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 3:55 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:35 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:35 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:40 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm
Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm
Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)