Shillong Teer Result, 16 April 2024: First and Second Round Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer result for Tuesday, 16 April 2024 has been released. Check round 1 and 2 winning numbers.
Shivangani Singh
India
Updated:

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on 16 April 2024.

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer Result on 16 April 2024: Shillong Teer is a famous lottery game based on archery in Meghalaya, India. In order to win, the player must guess how many arrows will hit a target during the course of two shooting rounds. Shillong Teer Results are released every day; the first round usually happens in the afternoon, followed by the second round in the evening. Shillong Teer lottery is held daily, Monday through Saturday, at the Polo Ground. 

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is displayed on the website meghalayateer.com as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Shillong Teer Tickets Price

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer result today on Tuesday, 16 April 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 16 April 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Shillong Teer Result Today: Winning Numbers for 16 April 2024

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 79

Winning number for Second Round: 74 

JUWAI MORNING TEER

Winning number for First Round: 29

Winning number for Second Round: 81

JUWAI TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: 27

Winning number for Second Round: 39 

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result soon

Winning number for Second Round: Result soon

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

Winning number for First Round: Result soon

Winning number for Second Round: Result soon

How To Play Shillong Teer Game?

The Shillong Teer game has straightforward rules. Participants must shoot arrows at a predefined target. They can shoot no more than fifty arrows in two rounds. In the first round, players can shoot up to 30 arrows, and in the second, they can shoot up to 20 arrows. The winner of the match is the player who scores as many goals in the allotted two minutes.

Published: 16 Apr 2024,03:03 PM IST

