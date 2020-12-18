Shift Protesters From Outside CM’s Residence: Delhi HC to Police

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 18 December, asked the Delhi Police to shift the mayors of three municipal corporations protesting outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to another location.
The protesters should be evicted from outside chief minister’s residence since the Delhi Disaster Management Authority direction prohibits political gatherings, the court told the Police, as reported by PTI.
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva asked the Delhi Police to take suitable action and shift the protesters to another location. ‘’The District Magistrate has to pass an order. Violation of DDMA direction will send an incorrect signal,” Sanjeev Sachdeva was quoted as saying by PTI.
Delhi Police further informed the Delhi HC that it has requested protesters outside the CM's house to vacate the place but they have not complied with it. They were also informed that Section 144 IPC has been imposed in the Civil Lines where the CM lives.
Delhi Police also informed the court that the protesters were handed over the copies of the DDMA direction, an order prohibiting protests in residential areas.
In order to demand release of funds which are due to the civic bodies, mayors and a few senior leaders of Delhi's three BJP-led municipal corporations on Thursday went on an indefinite hunger strike outside the chief minister's residence.
This is the twelfth day of the dharna by the municipal leaders.
(With Inputs from PTI)
