Shehla Rashid Denies Father’s Claim She Got Rs 3 Cr to Join Party

Her father Abdul Rashid Shohra has alleged “threat to life” from his daughter and wife. The Quint File image of Shehla Rashid | (Photo: PTI) India Her father Abdul Rashid Shohra has alleged “threat to life” from his daughter and wife.

Father of prominent student activist and former Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) leader Shehla Rashid, Abdul Rashid Shohra has alleged “threat to life” from his daughter and wife. Shohra has also claimed that his daughter Shehla Rashid received Rs 3 crore from a Kashmir businessman.



In a complaint written to Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh, Shohra has alleged that the money was given to his daughter by former J&K MLA Engineer Rashid and businessman Zahoor Watali for joining the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement.

“They offered me Rs 3 crore for Shehla to join those notorious people. As I felt that the money is coming from illegal channels and shall be used for unlawful activities, I did not take the money, and later asked my daughter to not indulge in any such transactions with these people,” he said in the letter, reported The Print.

Watali and Engineer Rashid were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror funding case.

Allegations by Shehla Rashid’s Father

He further stated that despite his objection, Shehla Rashid went ahead and took the money and asked him to not to disclose it. He said it might “put his life in danger,” reported The Print.

Shohra also said that Shehla formed the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement party when she went to the United States.



“No national party will fund them. Along with asking for security for myself, I've asked DG sir to investigate into their fund sources,” ANI quoted Shohra as saying.

Earlier in October, a munasiff court in Srinagar put restraining orders on Shohra from entering his house, after a domestic violence complaint was registered against him by the family.

Allegations by Shehla Rashid

Meanwhile, Shehla Rashid has denied all the allegations levelled against her by her father. In a series of tweets, she stated that the allegations made by her father are “absolutely disgusting and baseless.”



She further stated that her father is responding in this manner because her family has filed a complaint of “domestic violence” against him, as he is a “wife-beater”.

Shehla also tweeted a copy of restraining order along with her tweet. She also tweeted a 2005 document, in which a “Mohalla” Committee had requested Abdul Rashi Shohra to not to use inappropriate language with his family.

According to The Times of India, DGP Dilbagh Singh has forwarded the letter by Abdul Rashid Shohra to IGP Kashmir for appropriate action.