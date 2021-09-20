Tharoor Pulls Out of UK Events to Protest Quarantine for Vaccinated Indians

Thiruvananthapuram Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor has pulled out of a number of events he was to participate in the United Kingdom (UK), after the UK government said that a person vaccinated in certain countries, including India, will be considered “unvaccinated” and will have to be under home quarantine for 10 days.

The events that the MP has withdrawn from include a debate at the Cambridge Union, a debating and free speech society in Cambridge, and a number of events for his book The Battle of Belonging.