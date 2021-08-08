After IT Panel's Meet on Pegasus 'Disrupted', Tharoor Hopeful They'll Take it Up

The chairman of the parliamentary panel on information technology, Shashi Tharoor, said BJP members had disrupted the committee's meeting on 28 July when they were scheduled to discuss allegations related to Pegasus. Tharoor also added that those who were to testify "appeared to have been instructed to not attend" the meeting.

Tharoor has written to the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, to take action over ministry officials not attending the meeting. Tharoor said that three officials making "last minute excuses" to skip the meeting was a "grievous assault" on such panels' prerogative to summon witnesses, PTI reported.

He said: