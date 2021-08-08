After IT Panel's Meet on Pegasus 'Disrupted', Tharoor Hopeful They'll Take it Up

Union Minister of State for HRD Shashi Tharoor speaks during the Kolkata Literay Meet 2013 at Kolkata International Book Fair in Kolkata on Feb. 1.
The chairman of the parliamentary panel on information technology, Shashi Tharoor, said BJP members had disrupted the committee's meeting on 28 July when they were scheduled to discuss allegations related to Pegasus. Tharoor also added that those who were to testify "appeared to have been instructed to not attend" the meeting.
Tharoor has written to the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, to take action over ministry officials not attending the meeting. Tharoor said that three officials making "last minute excuses" to skip the meeting was a "grievous assault" on such panels' prerogative to summon witnesses, PTI reported.
He said:
The panel was to hold a meeting on 28 July during which several issues including the Pegasus snooping allegations were expected to be discussed. It had also summoned officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications) on the subject ''Citizens data security and privacy''.
The meeting did not take place as schedule, as BJP members did not sign the register despite being present in the meeting room, Tharoor said.
E-mail communications had been recieved by committee branch of the secretariat on 28 July that the three would not be able to appear in front of the committee, due to parliament-related work. "For good measure the three officials who were to testify that day appear to have been instructed not to attend, making last-minute excuses, which is a grievous assault on the prerogatives of parliamentary committees to summon witnesses," Tharoor told PTI.
Asked if a joint parliamentary committee would be more suited to take up the Pegasus matter, Tharoor said, "I am not sure what a JPC can do that the IT Committee cannot. Nonetheless, I proposed from the start that what we really need is a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry headed by a serving or recently-retired judge to conduct a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation of the Pegasus issue." According to him, the judiciary was better placed to handle the issue due to the degree of immunity it had from politics.
On comparisons of the Pegasus snooping row with the Watergate scandal that rocked Richard Nixon's US presidency in the 1970s, Tharoor said, "Whereas the US Congress’ investigation of Watergate led to the resignation of President Nixon himself, our Parliament has been denied even a discussion of the issue, barring the tepid statement by the new IT Minister who was himself on the list of those who were potentially targeted using Pegasus on the floor of the House."
He said that the hopes of the Opposition rest with the Supreme Court, which will hear the matter on 10 August, PTI reported.
