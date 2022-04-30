'There Was a CM of Delhi...': Tharoor's Poem on Kejriwal's Posture at PM's Meet

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor jumped in on the row of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being criticised by the BJP for having a “mannerless” posture during a meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

Tharoor chimed in on the matter with a limerick:

“There once was a CM of Delhi

Who stretched from his head to his belly;

The onscreen reticulation

Revealed his pandiculation

So BJP frothed& quivered like jelly!”