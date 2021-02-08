Delhi Riots: Shahrukh, Man Who Pointed Gun at Cop, Denied Bail

The Karkardooma Delhi Court on Thursday, 4 February, has refused to grant bail to Shahrukh Pathan for pointing a gun at Delhi Police Head Constable Deepak Dahiya during the communal violence rocked parts of northeast Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed the bail application under Section 439 of CrPC and observed, “What is material is the gravity of the offence and the allegations against the accused which are quite grave.”

The order noted, “And added to it is the conduct of the accused showing that he does not satisfy the triple test for grant of bail,” according to LiveLaw.