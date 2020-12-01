Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi Detained For Joining Farmers’ Protests

The police on Tuesday, 1 December detained Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Dadi who had reached the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu to join the farmers protesting the government’s farm laws.
Ahead of the arrest, Bilkis Dadi had said that the government should listen to the demands of the farmers.
“We are daughters of farmers. We will go to support farmers in the protest today. We will raise our voice, the government should listen to us,” she had said earlier.
Bilkis Dadi became the face of the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh earlier this year and also featured along with PM Modi in Time magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People of the Year’ list.
Meanwhile, several farmers’ leaders reached Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday, 1 December, for discussions with the Centre amid ongoing protests in the national capital over the government’s new farm laws.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, ahead of the talks, said that the offers that the government will make will depend on the exact demands of the protesting farmers.
The meeting is being attended by Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
