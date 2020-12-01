Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi Detained For Joining Farmers’ Protests

Bilkis Dadi of Shaheen Bagh. She was detained at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu.

The police on Tuesday, 1 December detained Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Dadi who had reached the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu to join the farmers protesting the government’s farm laws. Ahead of the arrest, Bilkis Dadi had said that the government should listen to the demands of the farmers.

“We are daughters of farmers. We will go to support farmers in the protest today. We will raise our voice, the government should listen to us,” she had said earlier.

Bilkis Dadi became the face of the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh earlier this year and also featured along with PM Modi in Time magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People of the Year’ list.