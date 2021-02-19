Convicted in Murder Case, Shabnam Could Be 1st Woman to Be Hanged 

For nearly a year, a prison in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura has been preparing itself for a rather difficult task that no one has undertaken in the history of independent India.
Given the impunity with which the criminally powerful and powerfully criminal often roam about without the fear of the law, the layman could be forgiven for wondering if officials at the correction place are spending sleepless nights – made worse by the inching summer – in anticipation of a corrupt politician.
But, no, it’s not a politician.
Reports say that Pawan Kumar, the hangman of four convicts in the 2016 nirbhaya gangrape case, has already visited the jail to see if all things were in place.
Who is Shabnam?
Employed as a government school teacher in Hasanpur Tehsil of Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, Shabnam had fallen in love with a man named Saleem, who resided in the same village of Bawankhedi.
Making matters worse for the two was the stature of Shabnam’s Saifi Muslim family, as opposed to the Pathan Saleem. Finding no other way, the two hatched a sinister plan to eliminate all thorns in the path to them being together.
What is Shabnam’s offence?
In 2008, Shabnam and Saleem killed seven members of her family, including both her parents, her elder brother, his wife and their 10-month old son, her younger brother and a teenage cousin.
The 10-month old was throttled to death by the duo, who were all but of 20 that time. When the murderous couple was arrested five days later, Shabnam had been seven weeks into pregnancy.
What did the courts say? Did she file for mercy petition?
What Did Shabnam and Saleem say in their defence?
Following the murder, it was Shabnam who had raised an alarm and said that unknown assailants had entered her home and killed seven of her family members.
But the couple, who are housed in jails that are kilometres apart, soon started to grow apart.
Saleem, on the other hand, claimed that Shabnam had called him to her house, and that she had already killed her family members before he could reach.
Where is Shabnam’s son?
In December 2008, Shabnam gave birth to a son at the Moradabad jail. However, when the boy turned six, the Child Welfare Committee in Amroha handed him over to foster care.
His foster parents told the Times of India that the 12-year-old had broken down after hearing that his mother, now 38, could be hanged.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Times of India.)
Published: 19 Feb 2021,06:51 PM IST