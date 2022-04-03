'Settle in a Way You Don't Get Uprooted Again': RSS' Bhagwat to Kashmiri Pandits

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Image used for representational purposes.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, 3 April, urged the Kashmiri Pandits to take a resolve to settle in their homeland in such a way that they don't get uprooted in the future.
Bhagwat was virtually addressing the community on the occasion of Navreh celebrations. He also talked about The Kashmir Files and said that while presenting the plight of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, the film has shaken the nation also.
Bhagwat mentioned that Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the valley due to extremism and now it is time to return as Hindus and BharatBhakt.
Pointing out that Kashmiri Pandits have borne the brunt of getting displaced from their home in their own country for the last three-four decades, Bhagwat said that one shouldn't accept defeat in this situation and face challenges.
Bhagwat also talked about The Kashmir Files and said that the movie has showcased an unfortunate reality of Kashmiri Pandits.
