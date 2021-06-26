Serum Institute to Seek DCGI Nod for Trials of Covovax on Children

Pune-based Serum Institute of India said it will apply for permission from the Drug Controller and General of India (DCGI) to conduct clinical trials of the Covovax COVID-19 vaccine among children.

Covovax is the Indian version of the US-based Novavax, which is currently being developed and manufactured by the SII.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday tweeted: “A new milestone has been reached. This week we began our first batch of Covovax (a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax). Excited to witness the first batch of Covovax being manufactured at our facility in Pune.This vaccine has great potential to protect our future generations below the age of 18. Trials are ongoing. (sic)"

“We plan to begin the paediatric trials in 920 children across 10 sites next month after seeking permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI),” Poonawalla later told TOI.