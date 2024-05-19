Ahoy, a Lifeline in a Vast Deep Ocean

In 2012-13, when Pankit returned to India for a variety of reasons including personal, he landed smack in the middle of the start-up euphoria that had gripped India and could see the struggles of the founders of the new enterprises.

Prior to that through his career in the US, he’d also been watching companies and CXOs across sectors, industries and geographies grapple with the increasing complexity of operating any business that thrives on technology. No new age business could run, grow or thrive without the aggressive use of technology and yet this was a double-edged sword: the biggest danger these newbies faced was from their forever increasing dependence on it. He could sense an opportunity here but had no direct experience himself in the security industry.

Call it luck or providence but this was the same time that his co-founder and brother-in-law Anand Naik, who had cut his teeth in the cyber security business and had gained experience with one of the larger global security companies had also reached a few conclusions of his own. One, digital was here and here to stay. Every aspect of life was taking on a digital form, something that had already happened globally but was sweeping through India a bit later. He could also see that India at the time lacked the kind of world-class security products needed to protect the country’s digital assets or identities.