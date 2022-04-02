Sepoy Arrested for Running Over Cyclist Kunwar Arora in Delhi

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: IANS)
The Delhi Police on Friday, 1 April, arrested Sepoy Om Prakash, a resident of Haryana, for running over cyclist Kunwar Arora with a truck on the Sardar Patel Marg. The incident happened at 7 am on 31 March when the cyclist, a resident of Swasthayay Vihar, slipped and fell to his right.
Video footage of the incident shows Arora coming under the rear wheel of the truck, after which the driver fled the accident spot.
After the accident, Arora was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, the cyclist's father Vijay Arora, told the Hindustan Times that he was hurt when he found out that it was an Army truck that had run over his son.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
