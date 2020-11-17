Rajasthan Min Bhanwar Lal Meghwal Passes Away: PM, CM Mourn Death

Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, Rajasthan’s Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, died aged 72 on Monday, 16 November at a hospital in Gurugram, where he was admitted after suffering a brain stroke in May. The Congress Cabinet minister was a five-time MLA, who represented the Sujangarh Assembly constituency of Churu district.

PM Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief and education minister Govind Dostara, and ex deputy-CM Sachin Pilot condoled Meghwal’s death.

“Saddened by the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal Ji. He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan. In this hour of sadness, my condolences to his family and supporters,” tweeted PM Modi’s office.

Meanwhile, Gehlot said, “Deeply saddened at the passing away of my ministerial colleague Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal ji after a prolonged illness. We have been together since 1980. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength.”

Dostara said that the Rajasthan state government has declared a one-day mourning on Tuesday.

The Congress party also postponed a workshop, scheduled at Birla auditorium in Jaipur, for the upcoming panchayat elections for the party workers, reported The Times of India. CM Gehlot, Rajasthan’s AICC General Secretary Ajay Maken, and other leaders were set to address the workshop.