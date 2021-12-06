Security Tightened in Mathura on Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary

Heavy security has been deployed to avoid any untoward incident in Mathura on the 29th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolitions. The Babri Masjid was demolished on 6 December 1992.

Limited traffic movement could be seen in the area, while the Shahi Idgah had entirely been cordoned off, where azan was later called.

Meanwhile, NDTV reported that four people have been detained for violating prohibitory orders in Mathura. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, was already in place in Mathura.

Earlier, Abhishek Tiwari, Circle Officer, Mathura Police, told The Quint that the police had taken several multidimensional security measures.