Security Guard Arrested for Shooting Dalit Co-Worker Dead in UP's Aligarh

A sanitation worker belonging to Dalit community was on Monday, 10 January, shot dead by a security guard at a mall in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.
Security guard Anshu Chauhan, a resident of Mainpuri, allegedly used his licensed weapon to fire at 21-year-old Puneet, leading to this death. As per the police, the incident occurred after an altercation between the two.
As per Puneet's brother, Prashant, the deceased had said that the accused security guard used to harass him with casteist slurs. The accused often used to order Puneet to fetch him water, tea, tobacco, and cigarettes, as per the brother. The mall owner used to instigate the guard, as per the family of the deceased.
On Monday morning, when Puneet protested in anger against the guard's behaviour, he was shot dead, the deceased's brother Prashant alleged.
Soon after, the police arrested Anshu Chauhan and confiscated the weapon. A post-mortem has been ordered. Further proceedings are underway as per the law, the police said.
