Parliament Live: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Resume Proceedings

The second phase of Parliament's Budget Session entered its third day on Wednesday, 16 March, as the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed their proceedings at 11 am.
On Tuesday, making a statement on evacuations of Indians from Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that 90 flights have operated to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine, out of which 76 were civilian flights and 14 were IAF flights.
Meanwhile, MoS Home Nityanand Rai had indicated that the government had not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level yet.
The second leg of the Budget Session began on Monday, after a month's recess
The second leg will consist of nineteen sittings that are set to conclude by 8 April
On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had made a statement on the 'inadvertent firing' of the unarmed Indian supersonic missile that had entered Pakistan's territory on 9 March in the Rajya Sabha and said a high-level probe had been ordered over the matter
Meanwhile, Jaishankar said that 22,500 Indians had been evacuated from the war-torn Ukraine so far in what was the "most challenging evacuation exercise amid an ongoing conflict"
The second phase of the Parliament's Budget Session will be commencing at 11 am today. The session had begun on Monday, 14 March.
The central government on Tuesday, 15 March, said in Lok Sabha that it was ready to hold discussions on the issue in Ukraine.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said the decision was taken in the Business Advisory Committee of the House.
