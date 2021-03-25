2nd COVID Wave Underway in India, Will Peak by April 2nd Half: SBI

As India witnesses a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases, a report released by the State Bank of India on Thursday, 25 March, said that the country is undergoing a second wave of the virus, which is likely to last up to 100 days, starting from 15 February.

The report also said that the second wave will peak by the second half of April.

The report, written by the bank’s chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh, read “Pan-India total cases in the second wave are expected in the order of 25 lakhs (based on trends in data till 23-Mar). Considering the number of days from the current level of daily new cases to the peak level during the first wave, India might reach the peak in the second half of April,” The Week quoted.