Scuffle Between Farmers & BJP Workers at Ghazipur Border: Reports

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on 23 December 2020. Image used for representational purposes.
A scuffle broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, reports said on Wednesday, 30 June.
Farmers' organisation Bhartiya Kisan Union said the BJP workers raised anti-movement slogans on the pretext of welcoming a leader after gathering in large numbers at the Ghazipur border. "They attacked with sticks when BKU workers objected. Farmers have been injured in the incident," the BKU tweeted in Hindi.
"BJP now wants to break movement with violence, an example of which is the violence by BJP workers at the Ghazipur border today. All farmers are requested to not come under their influence and keep the movement safe," the BKU further alleged.
The BJP has reportedly alleged that farmers resorted to stone-pelting at their workers.
Ghazipur is among the three border sites that had become the epicentres of the farmers' protest in Delhi-NCR late last year against the three farm laws. The other two sites include the Singhu border and the Tikri border.
