6 School Students Die As Boat Overturns in Lake Near Gujarat's Vadodara

Six school students drowned after a boat carrying 27 students overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday, 18 January.

What happened? The students were from New Sunrise School and were on a picnic organised by the school when the incident occurred. A search operation is ongoing to rescue the remaining students from the Harni Lake, officials said, adding that 10 people have been rescued so far.

PM announces ex-gratia: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to express his condolences over the incident and announce an ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.