6 School Students Die As Boat Overturns in Lake Near Gujarat's Vadodara

Six school students drowned after a boat carrying 27 students overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday, 18 January.
What happened? The students were from New Sunrise School and were on a picnic organised by the school when the incident occurred. A search operation is ongoing to rescue the remaining students from the Harni Lake, officials said, adding that 10 people have been rescued so far.
PM announces ex-gratia: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to express his condolences over the incident and announce an ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.
"The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the tweet added.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.
"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of Harani Lake. It is hard to imagine what goes through the hearts of innocent children when time takes them away from their parents," the chief minister said, adding that rescue efforts are in full swing.
