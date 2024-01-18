Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20196 School Students Die As Boat Overturns in Lake Near Gujarat's Vadodara

6 School Students Die As Boat Overturns in Lake Near Gujarat's Vadodara

The students were on a picnic organised by their school when the incident occurred.
The Quint
India
Published:

People gather during a rescue and search operation after a boat overturned in a lake in Vadodara

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>People gather during a rescue and search operation after a boat overturned in a lake in Vadodara</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Six school students drowned after a boat carrying 27 students overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday, 18 January.

What happened? The students were from New Sunrise School and were on a picnic organised by the school when the incident occurred. A search operation is ongoing to rescue the remaining students from the Harni Lake, officials said, adding that 10 people have been rescued so far.

PM announces ex-gratia: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to express his condolences over the incident and announce an ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon," the Prime Minister's Office quoted Modi as saying.

"The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the tweet added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of Harani Lake. It is hard to imagine what goes through the hearts of innocent children when time takes them away from their parents," the chief minister said, adding that rescue efforts are in full swing.

Also ReadMorbi Bridge Collapse: Oreva Group Directed To Pay Rs 10 Lakh to Kin of Deceased

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT