'Beaten, Hair Knot Cut': SC Sanskrit Teacher Alleges Discrimination at School

A Sanskrit teacher named Abhay Kumar Kori from Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki has alleged that the inter-college principal, Dr SC Gautam, and the school staff discriminated against him because he belongs to the Scheduled Caste.

Kori started his job as a Sanskrit 'aacharya' in City Inter-College after completing his TGT in 2018.

He has also claimed that Kshatriya teachers in the school got together and beat him up. He added that they also cut off his top knot. He alleged that he was subjected to casteist slurs as well.

He added that he has not been allowed to sign on the attendance register of the school, and instead, his presence is recorded on another register.