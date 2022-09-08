'Beaten, Hair Knot Cut': SC Sanskrit Teacher Alleges Discrimination at School

Kori started his job as a Sanskrit 'aacharya' in City Inter-College after completing his TGT in 2018.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A Sanskrit teacher named Abhay Kumar Kori from Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki has alleged that the inter-college principal, Dr SC Gautam, and the school staff discriminated against him because he belongs to the Scheduled Caste.
Kori started his job as a Sanskrit 'aacharya' in City Inter-College after completing his TGT in 2018.
He has also claimed that Kshatriya teachers in the school got together and beat him up. He added that they also cut off his top knot. He alleged that he was subjected to casteist slurs as well.
He added that he has not been allowed to sign on the attendance register of the school, and instead, his presence is recorded on another register.
The Quint has chosen not to add the casteist remarks that Kori said were made to him.
Gautam has, however, refuted the allegations and claimed, “Abhay Kumar Kori was suspended by the management of the school for mistreating girl students and beating them up.”
“Though he has been reinstated, the investigation is still pending against him. This is why he has been asked to sign in a separate register and he is kept away from academic work,” he added.
District Inspector of Schools (DIoS), OP Tripathi said, “The teacher (Kori) has made several allegations against the other teachers of the school. A report from the school administration has been sought regarding the issue and necessary action will be taken."
