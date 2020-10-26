SC Stays MP High Court Order on Restricting Poll Rallies in State

The top court agreed with the petitions filed by the EC and 2 BJP leaders against Madhya Pradesh HC order.

The Supreme Court on Monday, 26 October, stayed an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court that directed political parties to restrict physical political rallies in the state in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The bench led by Justice A M Khanwilkar prima facie agreed with the petitions filed by the Election Commission and BJP leaders Pradyuman Singh Tomar and Munnalal Goyal against the high court order.