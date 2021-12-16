SC Asks Railways to Remove Encroachments, Says: 'Cities Have Turned Into Slums'

Supreme Court of India. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday, 16 December, reportedly rapped the Indian Railways, directing them to take "strict action" against the encroachments on their land.
A bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar observed, "Railways cannot be let off the hook of their responsibility. It is not just the state government's responsibility... The time has come for the corporations to take the responsibility of removing the encroachments," NDTV quoted.
Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves submitted that people are living on Railway land for over 60 years and most possess proof of residence.
But the top court ordered for clearing massive swathes of dwellings in Gujarat, which will lead to eviction of around 10,000 people, NDTV reported.
The court also directed the Gujarat government and the Railways to compensate the occupants with Rs 2,000 per month for 6 months for each hutment demolished.
The apex court observed, "The slum dwellers will be eligible for PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) accommodation if applications are made and eligibility is fulfilled."
(With inputs from NDTV.)
