SC Quashes FIR Against Journo Patricia Mukhim Over Facebook Post

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 March, quashed the First Information Report (FIR) registered against the Editor of Shillong Times, Patricia Mukhim, for allegedly spreading communal discord through a Facebook post, which censured violence against non-tribal people in the state.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Ravindra Bhat, delivered the judgement on a plea filed by Mukhim, which challenged the Meghalaya High Court's order dismissing her plea to quash criminal proceedings.

The petition was filed before the Supreme Court by advocate-on-record Prasanna S.

The case against Mukhim was filed alleging her of offences under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 500 (punishment for defamation), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, Bar and Bench reported.