SC Grants Bail to YSR Congress MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

According to a report by Live Law, the bench, comprising Justice Vineet Saran and Justice BR Gavai, while granting bail, noted that there was no requirement for custodial interrogation of the accused since all of his statements of are available on record.

The bench also took into account Raju's health condition, considering the possibility of his ill-treatment in police custody, as suggested by a medical report obtained from Army Hospital, Secundarabad. The political leader had also undergone heart surgery last year.