SC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana HC had dismissed Saini’s anticipatory bail plea, following which he moved the SC. The Quint Sumedh Singh Saini is an accused in a case related to alleged abduction and murder of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991. | (Photo: PTI) India Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana HC had dismissed Saini’s anticipatory bail plea, following which he moved the SC.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 3 December, granted anticipatory bail to former Punjab Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini, in a case related to alleged abduction and murder of a junior engineer Balwant Singh Multani in 1991, ANI reported. The bail is subject to a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties and Saini has also been directed to surrender his passport.

The Supreme Court on 14 October had issued a notice to the Punjab government on the anticipatory bail plea by Saini.

In the previous hearing on 15 September, too, the court had sought the Punjab government’s response. In May, Saini was booked at a police station in SAS Nagar (Mohali) along with six others in the case. In August, a murder charge was added after two of the accused policemen gave details of the crime.

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed the retired police officer's anticipatory bail plea, following which he moved the Supreme Court.

The Case

In August 1991, when Saini was SSP Chandigarh, he faced a car bomb attack when he was on his way back home. Three people, including Saini's driver and an ASI, were killed while Saini was injured. One of the persons the Punjab Police accused of being behind the assassination attempt was Balwant Singh Multani, a junior engineer with the government in Chandigarh and the son of IAS officer Darshan Singh Multani. The police later told the court that Balwant was arrested on 13 December and taken to Qadian Police Station in Gurdaspur district on 18 December, but he escaped a day later and was never seen since. Balwant's father filed a habeas corpus petition, asking that his son be produced but it was dismissed. The high court in 2007 sought the CBI's help on the status of the proclaimed offenders, including Balwant.

That’s when Darshan Singh Multani filed another affidavit claiming that his son was killed in an encounter in 1991 itself. He even cited there were witnesses who could testify to this.