SC Grants 2 Month Protection to 'The Wire' Journos Against UP Police FIRs

"We are aware of fundamental rights and don't want freedom of press to be muzzled," The Supreme Court said while granting 2-month protection to three 'The Wire' reporters on Wednesday, 8 September with regards to the three FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh police.

The bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna also urged the journalists to approach the High Court for quashing the FIRs against them, as any judgement in the matter will open a "Pandora's Box", LiveLaw reported.

The order came while the apex court was hearing a plea filed by Foundation for Independent Journalism – owner of The Wire – and journalists Seraj Ali, Mukul Singh Chauhan and Ismat Ara.