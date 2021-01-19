‘Unbiased’: SC Panel Requests Farmer Bodies for Talks on 21 Jan

The Supreme Court-appointed committee held its first meeting on the issue of the three contentious farm laws on Tuesday and invited the protesting farmer bodies to meet with them on Thursday, 21 January. The meeting was held in New Delhi’s Pusa campus.

Anil Ghanwat, a panel member of SC-formed committee, told ANI, “Physical meeting will be held with those organisations who want to meet us in person. Video conferencing will be held with those who can't come to us.”

He said that the biggest challenge for the committee is to convince farmer organisations to participate in committee talks, and stressed that the committee will be non-partisan whilst deliberating over the issue.

“Those kisan sanghathans who say they don't want to speak to us, we request them that we are not with any political party or government, they should come and speak to us. We are requesting them,” India Today quoted a member as saying.