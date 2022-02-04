SC Asks States To Give Compensation to Kin of COVID-19 Victims Within 10 Days

The Supreme Court on Friday, 4 February, instructed state governments and the authorities of Union territories to appoint a nodal officer to ensure the timely disbursal of compensation to the families of COVID-19 victims.
(Image: The Quint)
The nodal officer is expected to coordinate with the member secretary of the state legal service authority (SLSA) for the same.
A bench comprising Justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna asked the states to furnish all the information, such as the name, address and death certificate of the individuals, to the SLSA, along with the details of orphans by the next Friday (11 February). The bench warned of legal consequences of they failed to act.
It remarked how the states had not complied with the earlier orders, wherein it had asked them to submit the complete details of the victims and their families. The states had, it said, submitted "only the statistics," omitting the full particulars.
The apex court reiterated that no applications must be rejected due to any technical errata and attempts must be made to resolve such occurrences, as was in line with the end-goal of a welfare state, of providing benefits to the victims of any tragedy.
(With inputs from PTI.)
