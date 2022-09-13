SC Asks Centre To Pay Ex-Gratia to Man Claiming Arrest in Pak on Spying Charges

The Supreme Court on Monday, 12 September, directed the Centre to pay Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to a man who lost his job in 1980 after he was allegedly arrested in December 1976 by the Pakistani authorities, purportedly for espionage activities.

A bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice S R Bhat observed that in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, ends of justice would be met if the authorities are directed to pay Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the Rajasthan-based man.

The apex court directed that the amount be handed over to the petitioner, who claimed he was terminated from service for continued absence from duty, within three weeks from September 12.

The petitioner claimed he was arrested and sentenced to 14 years' jail in Pakistan and he came back to India in 1989.Initially, the bench said ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh be given to the petitioner.