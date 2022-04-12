SC Annoyed as 'Bhaiya is Back' Posters Come Up After Rape-Accused Gets Bail

The Supreme Court on Monday, 11 April, took a disapproving view of several posters and signages coming up to celebrate the bail of a rape-accused ABVP leader, Shubhang Gontia.

Banners reading 'Bhaiya is Back' were put up amidst a local body election.

Reacting to it, Justice Hima Kohli, as part of the court's three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, remarked: