SC Annoyed as 'Bhaiya is Back' Posters Come Up After Rape-Accused Gets Bail

The Supreme Court. Image used for representational purpose.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Supreme Court on Monday, 11 April, took a disapproving view of several posters and signages coming up to celebrate the bail of a rape-accused ABVP leader, Shubhang Gontia.
Banners reading 'Bhaiya is Back' were put up amidst a local body election.
Reacting to it, Justice Hima Kohli, as part of the court's three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, remarked:
The apex court expressed annoyance while hearing a plea challenging Gontia's bail. The plea apprised the court of the posters.
The petitioner, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, submitted that the bail was granted without taking note of serious factors and stressed that the accused hailed from an influential family, LiveLaw reported.
Gontia has been accused of repeatedly engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim under the false pretext of marrying her.
In November 2021, the Madhya Pradesh High Court held that this is not a case in which the applicant is required to be in custody through the entire trial, and granted bail to the accused.
The matter has not been posted for 18 April.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)