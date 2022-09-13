Ishrat Jahan Encounter: IPS Officer Who Probed Case Dismissed, HC Stays Move

IPS officer Satish Chandra Verma had probed the Ishrat Jahan case between April 2010 and October 2011.
(Photo: Youtube/sreeju Ramakrishnan)
Satish Chandra Verma, a senior IPS officer who had assisted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its investigation into the alleged fake encounter case of Ishrat Jahan in Gujarat, was dismissed from the service on 30 August, a month before his scheduled retirement on 30 September, officials said on Tuesday, 13 September.
However, the Delhi High Court while hearing a plea by Verma directed the Union Home Ministry not to implement the dismissal order till 19 September so that the 1986-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer could approach a higher court to get relief, they said.
The senior police officer was last posted as inspector general with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Tamil Nadu, the officials said.
Verma has moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court allowed the home ministry to take action against him in the wake of a departmental inquiry that proved the charges against him, including interacting "with public media" when he was chief vigilance officer of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation, Shillong.
Following this order, the central government again moved the high court seeking its permission to impose the disciplinary action to dismiss Verma from service. Permitting the Centre to implement the order, a division bench of the high court said, "It is directed that the order shall not be implemented till 19 September 2022, to enable the petitioner to avail of his remedies in accordance with law against the order of dismissal." Subsequently, Verma has approached the Supreme Court that is yet to hear the case.
Verma had probed the Ishrat Jahan case between April 2010 and October 2011 and on the basis of his investigation report that a Special Investigation Team had held that the encounter was "fake".
The Gujarat High Court later directed the CBI to probe the case and avail Verma's services.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)