Maharashtra: 17 Killed as Crane Collapses on Samruddhi Expressway In Thane

At least 17 workers were killed as a girder machine fell on them during construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday late night, police said.

What happened? The incident took place after a girder launching machine collapsed near Shahpur late night on 31 July. Officials said that the machine was being used in the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway late at nigh

Action taken: Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are working at the site after the crane fell on the slab of a bridge in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district, news agency ANI reported. At least five are feared to be trapped inside the collapsed structure, the NDRF said.