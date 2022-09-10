Saffron Flag Hoisted, Godse Picture Spotted in Ganesh Procession in Karnataka

All prominent traffic junctions that fall along the route of the procession were decorated with saffron flags.
The district administration of Karnataka's Shivamogga on Friday removed a saffron flag that was placed atop the national emblem near the KSRTC bus stand, allegedly by the organisers of the Hindu Mahasabha Ganapati Samiti.
The flag was allegedly hoisted as a part of the Ganesh Chaturthi processions carried out in the district on Friday.
Pictures of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Nathuram Godse, and Harsha Jingade (known as Harsha Hindu) were paraded.
Videos of the procession that have appeared on social media showed that pictures of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Nathuram Godse, and Harsha Jingade (known as Harsha Hindu) were also paraded during the procession.
Despite video evidence, the police claimed that no such incident was reported.
The district police had deployed two additional SP rank officials, 16 DySPs, 38 inspectors, 70 sub-inspectors, a total of 2000 civil personnel, and another 1000 personnel.
Last month, there were clashes in the city after a portrait of VD Savarkar was displayed at the AA Circle during the Independence Day celebrations.
