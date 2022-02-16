'Saddened', 'Shocked': Punjab CM, Kejriwal Condole Deep Sidhu's Sudden Demise

"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, Deep Sidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans," Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi wrote after the news of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu's sudden demise broke on Tuesday, 15 February.

Sidhu died in a road accident in Haryana on Tuesday night after his car collided with a truck on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway, fatally injuring him.

He had come to limelight last year after claiming responsibility for hoisting the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) at the Red Fort on Republic Day 2021, during a tractor rally led by farmers protesting against the Centre's contentious farm laws.

From a battery of politicians, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Hindi film actress Richa Chadha, a slew of people condoled Sidhu's shocking demise.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter to pay his respects and said, "the news of Deep Sidhu's death is very unfortunate. May he lay on god's feet."