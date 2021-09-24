Sachin Pilot Meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Ahead of Rajasthan Assembly Polls

Image of Rahul Gandhi (L) and Sachin Pilot (R) used for representational purposes.
Within a week, Rajasthan Congress leaders Sachin Pilot met with party colleagues Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for a second time on Friday, 24 September.
Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Gujarat, the Congress high command reportedly wants Pilot to lead the party's campaign in the state. However, Pilot's view on the matter is presently unknown, NDTV reported.
Earlier this week, Pilot had met former party chief Rahul Gandhi to reportedly discuss the political situation in Rajasthan, the reshuffle in the current Ashok Gehlot government and the goals of the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Pilot, who lost both his posts of deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress president after rebelling against Gehlot, has repeatedly placed demands of a Cabinet reshuffle before the party high command. He also wants “inclusion of some of the MLAs loyal to him and political appointments to various boards and corporations in the state,” reported The Indian Express.
The meeting on Friday comes a day after Congress leadership asked the then Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to resign and appointed the first Dalit CM of Punjab ahead of its Assembly elections due next year.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
