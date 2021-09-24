Sachin Pilot Meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Ahead of Rajasthan Assembly Polls

Within a week, Rajasthan Congress leaders Sachin Pilot met with party colleagues Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for a second time on Friday, 24 September.

Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Gujarat, the Congress high command reportedly wants Pilot to lead the party's campaign in the state. However, Pilot's view on the matter is presently unknown, NDTV reported.

Earlier this week, Pilot had met former party chief Rahul Gandhi to reportedly discuss the political situation in Rajasthan, the reshuffle in the current Ashok Gehlot government and the goals of the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.